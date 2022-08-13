AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.17% of AmerisourceBergen worth $56,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 58.4% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:ABC opened at $150.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.22 and a 200-day moving average of $147.72. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $113.68 and a 52 week high of $167.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,655,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,596,926.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,374. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

