Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 166.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,453 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $578,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 11,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amphenol Trading Up 2.0 %

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APH stock opened at $79.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The stock has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.77 and its 200 day moving average is $71.94.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

