Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.41

Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.41 and traded as high as $5.60. Anaergia shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 7,200 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANRGF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Anaergia from C$25.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Anaergia from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities began coverage on Anaergia in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Anaergia from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Anaergia Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.67.

About Anaergia

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

