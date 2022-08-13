Analysts Issue Forecasts for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.96) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.97). The consensus estimate for Global Blood Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.69) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.21) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.94) EPS.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $71.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.39 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 170.37% and a negative net margin of 137.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lowered Global Blood Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.04.

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $66.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $73.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.11.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 587.2% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

In other news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,302. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

