Analysts Set Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) PT at $48.20

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.20.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASPN. Cowen upped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Aspen Aerogels Price Performance

ASPN stock opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.22. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $65.99.

Institutional Trading of Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.12). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 46.41% and a negative return on equity of 46.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter worth about $69,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter worth about $103,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

