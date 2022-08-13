Analysts Set Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Target Price at $75.36

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp set a $70.00 price objective on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,056,522 shares in the company, valued at $110,517,492.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $4,147,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,986,522 shares in the company, valued at $117,701,428.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,056,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,517,492.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,365 shares of company stock worth $14,862,264. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,039,000 after acquiring an additional 359,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,025,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,137,000 after purchasing an additional 143,418 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 63.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,515 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 45.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after purchasing an additional 741,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,189,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,373,000 after purchasing an additional 66,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $57.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.75. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $47.66 and a fifty-two week high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

