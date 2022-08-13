Analysts Set Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) PT at $102.60

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.60.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRUS shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cirrus Logic
In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $326,916.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,673 shares in the company, valued at $459,172.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $326,916.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,172.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $160,861.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,862 shares of company stock worth $572,518 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic Stock Up 2.4 %
Cirrus Logic stock opened at $87.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.06. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $67.03 and a twelve month high of $95.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.97.
Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.
