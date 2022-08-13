Analysts Set Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) PT at $102.60

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2022

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUSGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.60.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRUS shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cirrus Logic

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $326,916.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,673 shares in the company, valued at $459,172.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $326,916.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,172.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $160,861.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,862 shares of company stock worth $572,518 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,939,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $503,637,000 after acquiring an additional 168,607 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,739,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,700,000 after acquiring an additional 175,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,987,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,546,000 after buying an additional 46,040 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 183.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,214,000 after buying an additional 1,277,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,433,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,521,000 after buying an additional 15,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Stock Up 2.4 %

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $87.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.06. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $67.03 and a twelve month high of $95.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.