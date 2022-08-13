Analysts Set Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Price Target at $142.00

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.00.

DRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott purchased 10,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,104,832,000 after purchasing an additional 857,052 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,652,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,303,338,000 after purchasing an additional 126,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,513,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $830,579,000 after purchasing an additional 171,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $351,518,000 after purchasing an additional 18,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI opened at $131.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. Research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

