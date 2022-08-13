Analysts Set DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Price Target at $33.62

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.62.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $240,603.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,398.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $240,603.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,398.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 3,258,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $83,911,344.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,867,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,088,743. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,891,088 shares of company stock valued at $177,494,738 in the last three months. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DV. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,853,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,349,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,822,000 after buying an additional 2,176,812 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,114,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,623,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,016,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,757,000 after purchasing an additional 717,332 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DV opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.16 and a beta of 0.95. DoubleVerify has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $96.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

