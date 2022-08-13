Analysts Set Expectations for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.27). The consensus estimate for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.33) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AVDL has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AVDL stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.21. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $11.59. The firm has a market cap of $409.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.51.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.60). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Avadel Pharmaceuticals

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh purchased 50,000 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,500 shares in the company, valued at $153,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh purchased 50,000 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,500 shares in the company, valued at $153,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric J. Ende purchased 15,000 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 114,900 shares in the company, valued at $248,184. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $155,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.