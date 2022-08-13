Analysts Set Expectations for Tutor Perini Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tutor Perini in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tutor Perini’s current full-year earnings is ($1.46) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tutor Perini’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.60) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TPC. B. Riley decreased their target price on Tutor Perini from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Tutor Perini Stock Up 1.1 %

Institutional Trading of Tutor Perini

Shares of NYSE TPC opened at $7.19 on Thursday. Tutor Perini has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 203.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the first quarter worth $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $487,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,443,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,572,223.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tutor Perini Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2969 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.52%.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.