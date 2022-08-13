Analysts Set GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Target Price at $79.67

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GTLB shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on GitLab in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GitLab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

GitLab Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of GTLB opened at $69.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.72. GitLab has a 12-month low of $30.74 and a 12-month high of $137.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.13 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that GitLab will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other GitLab news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 43,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $2,507,190.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,803.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in GitLab in the second quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 500.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 48.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 21.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

