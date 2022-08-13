Analysts Set International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Target Price at $78.33

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on ICAGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from €1.25 ($1.28) to €1.30 ($1.33) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 170 ($2.05) in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of ICAGY stock opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.37. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

