Analysts Set monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) PT at $239.17

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $239.17.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MNDY shares. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of monday.com from $432.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $145.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get monday.com alerts:

monday.com Trading Down 2.0 %

monday.com stock opened at $137.10 on Wednesday. monday.com has a 1-year low of $85.75 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.43 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.37.

Institutional Trading of monday.com

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 42.31% and a negative return on equity of 25.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.67) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that monday.com will post -5.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $384,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after acquiring an additional 16,178 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 414.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About monday.com

(Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.