Analysts Set Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) PT at $99.89

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.89.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $70.00 target price on Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROST. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,971,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,620,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,488,582,000 after acquiring an additional 137,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ross Stores by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,026,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,945,770,000 after acquiring an additional 827,119 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 13.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,702,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $962,311,000 after buying an additional 1,619,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,344,159 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,193,000 after buying an additional 57,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores stock opened at $90.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.33 and its 200-day moving average is $88.29. The company has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $126.86.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.62%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

