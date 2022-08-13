Analysts Set Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target at $101.79

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.79.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Starbucks by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $88.31 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $120.76. The company has a market capitalization of $101.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

