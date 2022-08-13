Analysts Set Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) PT at $84.67

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on SYNH shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Syneos Health to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Syneos Health Trading Down 0.8 %

SYNH stock opened at $68.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Syneos Health has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $104.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Activity

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $84,060.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,853.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $84,060.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,853.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $78,156.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,403 shares of company stock worth $1,646,313. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syneos Health

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 947.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 20,152 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 814,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,909,000 after purchasing an additional 31,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 286.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 29,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Further Reading

