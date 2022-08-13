Analysts Set Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target at $101.70

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.70.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TNDM shares. TheStreet lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $53.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $155.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

In other news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $656,506.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,457 shares in the company, valued at $159,754.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $999,897.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 205,190 shares in the company, valued at $19,064,202.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $656,506.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,754.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 599.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 131,327 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at about $1,198,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.4% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 467,555 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,675,000 after purchasing an additional 32,250 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 35.2% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.