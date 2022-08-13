Analysts Set Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Target Price at $32.00

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.50.

TNYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Tenaya Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

Tenaya Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TNYA opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $231.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.13). As a group, research analysts predict that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 401.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 16,583 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy to address genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (gHCM) caused by haploinsufficient myosin binding protein C3 (MYBPC3) gene mutations; and TN-301, a small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6i) for use in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (gDCM).

