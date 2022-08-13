Analysts Set Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target at $290.05

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $290.05.

VRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,710,812.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,339,667.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,400 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.97, for a total value of $418,558.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,779,527.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,690 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,710,812.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,996 shares in the company, valued at $18,339,667.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,911 shares of company stock worth $48,494,385 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,944,931 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,258,308,000 after acquiring an additional 397,036 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,473,471 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,342,963,000 after purchasing an additional 317,629 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,753,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,720,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,298 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,305,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,713,579,000 after purchasing an additional 33,499 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $294.52 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $301.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.