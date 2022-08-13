Analysts Set Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target at $290.05

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTXGet Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $290.05.

VRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,710,812.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,339,667.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,400 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.97, for a total value of $418,558.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,779,527.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,690 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,710,812.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,996 shares in the company, valued at $18,339,667.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,911 shares of company stock worth $48,494,385 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,944,931 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,258,308,000 after acquiring an additional 397,036 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,473,471 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,342,963,000 after purchasing an additional 317,629 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,753,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,720,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,298 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,305,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,713,579,000 after purchasing an additional 33,499 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $294.52 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $301.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

