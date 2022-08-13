Analyzing Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) & Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK)

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) and Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.4% of Euronet Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of Lesaka Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Euronet Worldwide shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Lesaka Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Euronet Worldwide and Lesaka Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euronet Worldwide 4.30% 20.23% 5.13% Lesaka Technologies -20.01% -10.59% -6.28%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Euronet Worldwide 0 1 6 0 2.86 Lesaka Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Euronet Worldwide and Lesaka Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus price target of $148.29, indicating a potential upside of 44.44%. Given Euronet Worldwide’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Euronet Worldwide is more favorable than Lesaka Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Euronet Worldwide has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lesaka Technologies has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Euronet Worldwide and Lesaka Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euronet Worldwide $3.00 billion 1.70 $70.73 million $2.56 40.10 Lesaka Technologies $130.79 million 2.68 -$38.06 million ($0.48) -12.35

Euronet Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Lesaka Technologies. Lesaka Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Euronet Worldwide, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Euronet Worldwide beats Lesaka Technologies on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services. It also offers ATM and POS currency conversion, ATM surcharge, advertising, customer relationship management, mobile top-up, bill payment, fraud management, foreign remittance and cardless payout, banknote recycling, and tax-refund services; and integrated electronic financial transaction software solutions, as well as delivers non-cash products. This segment operates a network of 42,713 ATMs and approximately 438,000 POS terminals. Its epay segment distributes and processed prepaid mobile airtime and other electronic payment products; and provides payment processing services for various prepaid products, cards, and services, as well as vouchers and physical gift fulfillment, and gift card distribution and processing services. This segment operates a network of approximately 775,000 POS terminals. The company's Money Transfer segment offers consumer-to-consumer and account-to-account money transfer, customers bill payment, check cashing, foreign currency exchange, mobile top-up, and cash management and foreign currency risk management services, as well as payment alternatives, such as money orders and prepaid debit cards. This segment operates a network of approximately 510,000 money transfer locations. The company was formerly known as Euronet Services, Inc. and changed its name to Euronet Worldwide, Inc. in August 2001. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

About Lesaka Technologies

Lesaka Technologies, Inc., a financial technology company, provides fintech products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses primarily in South Africa and internationally. The company develops payment technologies to offers financial and value -added services to its customers. It operates through three segments: Processing, Financial services, and Technology. The Processing segment provides transaction processing services that involve the collection, transmittal, and retrieval of all transaction data to its customers. The Financial services segment includes activities related to the provision of financial services to customers, including bank accounts, loans, and life insurance products. This segment also offers short-term loans to customers. The Technology segment sells hardware, such as point of sale devices, SIM cards, and other consumables; and licenses right to use certain technology developed by the company, as well as offers related technology services. The company was formerly known as Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Lesaka Technologies, Inc. in May 2022. Lesaka Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

