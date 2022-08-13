Analyzing National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) and Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) and Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

National Health Investors pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Agree Realty pays an annual dividend of $2.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. National Health Investors pays out 246.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Agree Realty pays out 148.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Agree Realty has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares National Health Investors and Agree Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Health Investors 24.52% 4.52% 2.42% Agree Realty 37.13% 4.38% 2.74%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Health Investors $298.71 million 9.89 $111.80 million $1.46 45.32 Agree Realty $339.32 million 18.58 $122.27 million $1.89 41.78

This table compares National Health Investors and Agree Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Agree Realty has higher revenue and earnings than National Health Investors. Agree Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Health Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

National Health Investors has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agree Realty has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for National Health Investors and Agree Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Health Investors 1 2 1 0 2.00 Agree Realty 0 2 8 1 2.91

National Health Investors currently has a consensus target price of $60.25, indicating a potential downside of 8.93%. Agree Realty has a consensus target price of $78.77, indicating a potential downside of 0.25%. Given Agree Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Agree Realty is more favorable than National Health Investors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.5% of National Health Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of National Health Investors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Agree Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Agree Realty beats National Health Investors on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC".

