Analyzing Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) and iSign Solutions (OTCMKTS:ISGN)

iSign Solutions (OTCMKTS:ISGN – Get Rating) and Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares iSign Solutions and Paycom Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSign Solutions -155.30% N/A -591.92% Paycom Software 18.85% 23.38% 4.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for iSign Solutions and Paycom Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSign Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Paycom Software 0 5 8 0 2.62

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Paycom Software has a consensus target price of $379.73, indicating a potential downside of 3.60%. Given Paycom Software’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Paycom Software is more favorable than iSign Solutions.

87.1% of Paycom Software shares are held by institutional investors. 40.4% of iSign Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of Paycom Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iSign Solutions and Paycom Software’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iSign Solutions $1.01 million 5.70 -$1.94 million N/A N/A Paycom Software $1.06 billion 22.40 $195.96 million $3.93 100.23

Paycom Software has higher revenue and earnings than iSign Solutions.

Volatility & Risk

iSign Solutions has a beta of -0.85, indicating that its share price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paycom Software has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Paycom Software beats iSign Solutions on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iSign Solutions

iSign Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies digital transaction management software for the financial services and insurance industries. It offers enterprise-class SignatureOne and iSign suite of electronic signature solutions that enables businesses to implement paperless and electronic signature-driven business processes. The company's products include SignatureOne Ceremony Server to facilitate end-to-end management of multi-party approvals for PDF and XHTML documents; and iSign Console that allows users to upload documents for signature, select signers, and signature methods, as well as manages and enforces document workflow for routing, reviewing, signing, and notifications. Its products also comprise iSign Enterprise that incorporates the features and function of the ceremony server and the console; and iSign Family, such as iSign Mobile for signing on iOS and Android mobile devices, iSign Forms for integrated use of templates and forms, and iSign Live patent-pending co-browsing solution for simultaneous browsing signature ceremonies. In addition, the company offers Sign-it, a family of desktop software products that enable the real-time capture of electronic and digital signatures, as well as their verification and binding within a set of applications; and iSign Toolkits, a suite of application development tools for electronic signature capture, encryption, and verification in custom applications and Web-based processes. It serves financial service industry end-users, resellers, and channel partners serving the financial service industry primarily in North America, the ASEAN region, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Communication Intelligence Corporation and changed its name to iSign Solutions Inc. in December 2015. iSign Solutions Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution provides a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking, and Microfence, a proprietary Bluetooth. Its HCM solution also offers payroll applications comprising better employee transaction interface, payroll and tax management, Paycom pay, expense management, mileage tracker/fixed and variable rates, garnishment management, and GL concierge applications; and talent management applications that include employee self-service, compensation budgeting, performance management, position management, and Paycom learning and content subscriptions, as well as my analytics, which offer employment predictor reporting. In addition, its HCM solution provides manager on-the-go that gives supervisors and managers the ability to perform a variety of tasks, such as approving time-off requests and expense reimbursements; direct data exchange; ask here, a tool for direct line of communication to ask work-related questions; document and checklist; government and compliance; benefits administration/benefits to carrier; COBRA administration; personnel action and performance discussion forms; surveys; and affordable care act applications, as well as Clue, which securely collect, track, and manage the vaccination and testing data of the workforce. Paycom Software, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

