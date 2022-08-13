Analyzing Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tyra Biosciences and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyra Biosciences N/A N/A -$26.29 million ($1.68) -7.39 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals $300,000.00 1,940.31 -$87.76 million ($0.65) -4.88

Tyra Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals. Tyra Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyra Biosciences N/A -15.74% -15.39% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals -88,803.67% -93.58% -69.42%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Tyra Biosciences and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

100.0% of Tyra Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 19.5% of Tyra Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tyra Biosciences and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyra Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Tyra Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $20.33, suggesting a potential upside of 63.71%. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 373.19%. Given Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Tyra Biosciences.

Summary

Tyra Biosciences beats Lexicon Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company is also developing programs targeting FGFR2- intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma,FGFR3-related achondroplasia, REarranged during transfection kinase, and FGFR4-related cancers. In addition, the company offers SNAP platform which enable rapid structural design through iterative molecular SNAPshots. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain. The company has strategic collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

