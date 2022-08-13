AnaptysBio, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.90) Per Share (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AnaptysBio in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.90) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.02). The consensus estimate for AnaptysBio’s current full-year earnings is ($4.34) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.29) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.71) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of ANAB stock opened at $26.23 on Thursday. AnaptysBio has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.37.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.13). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 448.43%.

In other news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in AnaptysBio by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,703,000 after buying an additional 85,786 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,259,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AnaptysBio by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,064,000 after buying an additional 88,457 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in AnaptysBio by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 833,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,631,000 after buying an additional 223,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC increased its position in AnaptysBio by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,318,000 after buying an additional 107,750 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

