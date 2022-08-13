Andretti Acquisition (NYSE:WNNR) Stock Price Down 1%

Andretti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WNNR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.01. 7,230 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 41,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

Andretti Acquisition Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Andretti Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,112,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Andretti Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,478,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Andretti Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,379,000.

About Andretti Acquisition

Andretti Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the automotive industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

