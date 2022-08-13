ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) PT Raised to $48.00

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.00.

ANIP opened at $37.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $646.25 million, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.79. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $60.23.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 25.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,846 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $2,410,000. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $1,843,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,778 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

