APA (NYSE:APA) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

APA (NYSE:APA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on APA. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.08.

APA Trading Down 0.4 %

APA stock opened at $34.70 on Friday. APA has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $51.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.07.

APA Company Profile

APA ( NYSE:APA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.37. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

