AppLovin Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AppLovin in a report released on Thursday, August 11th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for AppLovin’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AppLovin’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $776.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.75 million. AppLovin had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

AppLovin Price Performance

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APP. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on AppLovin from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AppLovin from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on AppLovin from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on AppLovin from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

NYSE:APP opened at $36.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of -125.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.14. AppLovin has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $116.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $80,560.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,272,489.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $80,560.90. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,272,489.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $784,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,667,035 shares in the company, valued at $92,972,840.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AppLovin

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.