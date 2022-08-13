Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 190.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,470 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.09% of Arch Capital Group worth $16,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,108,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at about $57,725,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 111.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,545,000 after acquiring an additional 779,587 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,358,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,269,000 after acquiring an additional 660,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 483.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 556,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,949,000 after purchasing an additional 461,068 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $575,873.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,435,309.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $575,873.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,435,309.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $792,244.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,067,712.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACGL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

ACGL opened at $47.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.43 and its 200-day moving average is $46.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $37.44 and a twelve month high of $50.73.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

