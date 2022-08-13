Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) & Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Head to Head Contrast

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Rating) and Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Digerati Technologies and Argo Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digerati Technologies -30.01% -14.86% 12.17% Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Digerati Technologies and Argo Blockchain, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digerati Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Argo Blockchain 0 1 6 0 2.86

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Digerati Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $0.15, suggesting a potential upside of 36.61%. Argo Blockchain has a consensus price target of $16.29, suggesting a potential upside of 160.57%. Given Argo Blockchain’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than Digerati Technologies.

76.9% of Digerati Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Argo Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. 25.6% of Digerati Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Digerati Technologies and Argo Blockchain’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digerati Technologies $12.42 million 1.24 -$16.68 million ($0.11) -1.00 Argo Blockchain $102.04 million 2.93 $42.31 million N/A N/A

Argo Blockchain has higher revenue and earnings than Digerati Technologies.

Summary

Argo Blockchain beats Digerati Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digerati Technologies

Digerati Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides Internet-based telephony products and services through its cloud application platform and session-based communication network in the United States. The company offers Internet broadband, fiber, mobile broadband, and cloud WAN solutions; cloud communication services, including fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, call center applications, auto attendant, voice and web conferencing, call recording, messaging, voicemail to email conversion, integrated mobility applications, and customized VoIP services; and remote network monitoring, data backup, and disaster recovery services, as well as enterprise-class data and connectivity solutions, such as cloud WAN (wide area network) or software-defined WAN, fiber, mobile broadband, and Ethernet over copper services. It primarily serves small to medium-sized enterprise customers and other resellers. The company was formerly known as ATSI Communications Inc. and changed its name to Digerati Technologies, Inc. in March 2011. Digerati Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

