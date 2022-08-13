ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives $726.10 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $726.10.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Societe Generale cut their price objective on ASML from €800.00 ($816.33) to €710.00 ($724.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $575.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36. ASML has a 1 year low of $412.67 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $511.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $580.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $1.3991 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 13.63%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in ASML by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in ASML by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in ASML by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

