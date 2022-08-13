ATB Capital Lowers Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$10.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$12.75 to C$10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. ATB Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BDT. CIBC downgraded Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TD Securities downgraded Bird Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.64.

Bird Construction Stock Performance

Shares of BDT opened at C$7.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of C$378.01 million and a PE ratio of 8.91. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of C$6.85 and a 1 year high of C$10.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.47.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction ( TSE:BDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$475.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$557.34 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bird Construction will post 1.0356363 EPS for the current year.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

