ATB Capital Raises PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Price Target to C$11.50

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday.
PHX Energy Services Stock Performance
Shares of PHX Energy Services stock opened at C$6.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$334.01 million and a P/E ratio of 30.14. PHX Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$3.94 and a 52 week high of C$7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.91.
PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.
