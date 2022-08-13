ATB Capital Raises PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Price Target to C$11.50

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

PHX Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of PHX Energy Services stock opened at C$6.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$334.01 million and a P/E ratio of 30.14. PHX Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$3.94 and a 52 week high of C$7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.91.

Insider Transactions at PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

In other PHX Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,779,111. In other PHX Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,779,111. Also, Director Lawrence M. Hibbard sold 17,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.18, for a total transaction of C$110,448.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,601 shares in the company, valued at C$936,894.18. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 24,800 shares of company stock worth $137,006 and have sold 107,900 shares worth $665,473.

(Get Rating)

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.