Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Atento from $28.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet cut Atento from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.
Atento Stock Performance
Shares of Atento stock opened at $5.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $89.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.63. Atento has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $32.00.
Institutional Trading of Atento
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Littlejohn & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Atento by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 303,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 22,064 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atento by 548.6% in the 1st quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 103,330 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Atento by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atento by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Atento in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000.
About Atento
Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atento (ATTO)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.