Audacy, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NYSEARCA:AUD)

Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Audacy in a research report issued on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Audacy’s FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Audacy from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Audacy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

AUD opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $99.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96. Audacy has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Audacy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 12,218,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,312,000 after buying an additional 1,120,807 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Audacy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,000,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,340,000 after purchasing an additional 244,848 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Audacy by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,336,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,645,000 after purchasing an additional 135,003 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Audacy by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,428,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 54,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Audacy by 12.0% during the second quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 1,431,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 153,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David J. Field bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $163,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,258,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,310,940.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Audacy, Inc, a multi-platform audio content and entertainment company, engages in the radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others, as well as offers integrated marketing solutions across its broadcast, digital, podcast, and event platforms.

