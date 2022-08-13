B Communications (BCOMF) versus Its Rivals Financial Analysis

B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF – Get Rating) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare B Communications to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.5% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get B Communications alerts:

Profitability

This table compares B Communications and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B Communications 1.11% 6.76% 0.60% B Communications Competitors -83.98% -60.43% -11.33%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

B Communications has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B Communications’ competitors have a beta of 1.31, indicating that their average share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for B Communications and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A B Communications Competitors 140 447 615 19 2.42

As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 46.74%. Given B Communications’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe B Communications has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares B Communications and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio B Communications $2.73 billion $39.93 million 20.81 B Communications Competitors $3.21 billion -$802.12 million 0.07

B Communications’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than B Communications. B Communications is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

B Communications beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About B Communications

(Get Rating)

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers landline communication services, mobile telephone radio services, data transmission and communication services, international communication services, multi-channel satellite and network television services, Internet infrastructure and access services, call center services, and maintenance and development of communications infrastructure services. It also engages in the provision of communications services to other communications providers, including wholesale market services, distribution of television and radio broadcasts, and supply and maintenance of equipment and services in customer premises. The company was formerly known as 012 Smile. Communications Ltd. and changed its name to B Communications Ltd. in March 2010. B Communications Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for B Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.