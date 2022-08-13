B. Riley Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Alta Equipment Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Alta Equipment Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alta Equipment Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Alta Equipment Group had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 7.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

Alta Equipment Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE ALTG opened at $13.16 on Friday. Alta Equipment Group has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $427.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.08 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTG. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 181,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 88.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 13,168 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 5,967,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,529,000 after buying an additional 329,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alta Equipment Group news, Director Andrew P. Studdert acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $26,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,440.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew P. Studdert acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $26,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,440.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 2,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $30,828.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,021,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,221,907. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 134,961 shares of company stock worth $1,297,331. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

