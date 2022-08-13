B. Riley Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR)

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for L.B. Foster in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for L.B. Foster’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for L.B. Foster’s FY2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on L.B. Foster in a report on Saturday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ FSTR opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.26. The company has a market capitalization of $163.35 million, a PE ratio of 68.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. L.B. Foster has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $18.66.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $98.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.41 million. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 0.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 35,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 398,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 72.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 22,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster in the fourth quarter worth about $24,663,000. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

