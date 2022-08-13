B. Riley Comments on PlayAGS Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AGS)

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PlayAGS in a report released on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for PlayAGS’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for PlayAGS’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.
AGS has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on PlayAGS from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st.
PlayAGS Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PlayAGS
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 90.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,049,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,671,000 after buying an additional 970,907 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 193.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,023,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after buying an additional 675,126 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 347,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 185,779 shares during the period. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP increased its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 136.6% during the first quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 255,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 147,620 shares during the period. 82.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PlayAGS
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PlayAGS (AGS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.