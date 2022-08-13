B. Riley Comments on PlayAGS Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AGS)

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PlayAGS in a report released on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for PlayAGS’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for PlayAGS’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

AGS has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on PlayAGS from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st.

NYSE AGS opened at $7.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09. PlayAGS has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The firm has a market cap of $279.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 2.54.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 90.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,049,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,671,000 after buying an additional 970,907 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 193.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,023,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after buying an additional 675,126 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 347,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 185,779 shares during the period. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP increased its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 136.6% during the first quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 255,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 147,620 shares during the period. 82.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

