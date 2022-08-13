B. Riley Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for American Homes 4 Rent in a research report issued on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for American Homes 4 Rent’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 1.6 %

AMH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $37.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

AMH stock opened at $38.39 on Thursday. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.88 and its 200-day moving average is $37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 67.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 12,944 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth about $660,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 179,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after acquiring an additional 81,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 126.32%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

