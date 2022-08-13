Baader Bank Analysts Give Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) a €2.40 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €2.40 ($2.45) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €2.00 ($2.04) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €1.77 ($1.81) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is €2.05. The stock has a market cap of $538.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €1.35 ($1.37) and a 12-month high of €3.14 ($3.20). The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.85.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.

