Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 1,558 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 19,795 shares.The stock last traded at $3.10 and had previously closed at $3.05.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.25%.
Banco Bradesco Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.
Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco
Banco Bradesco Company Profile
Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco Bradesco (BBDO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.