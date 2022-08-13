Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 1,558 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 19,795 shares.The stock last traded at $3.10 and had previously closed at $3.05.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.25%.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter worth $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter worth $56,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 26.3% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 21,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 11.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 14,610 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.