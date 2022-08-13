Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s current full-year earnings is $6.36 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s FY2022 earnings at $6.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.67 EPS.

Separately, Barclays raised Bank Hapoalim B.M. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

OTCMKTS BKHYY opened at $51.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.60 and its 200 day moving average is $47.61.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

