Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 8,230 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.10% of FactSet Research Systems worth $16,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on FDS. Barclays decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $413.13.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $441.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.92 and a 12-month high of $495.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $394.77 and its 200 day moving average is $403.66.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $488.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total transaction of $927,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,348.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $927,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,348.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total value of $134,519.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111 shares in the company, valued at $44,572.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,407 shares of company stock worth $4,482,202. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

