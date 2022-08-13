Barclays Increases Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $24.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.15% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on WEN. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered Wendy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. OTR Global reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Wendy’s from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.96.
Wendy’s Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average of $20.38.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wendy’s
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.
Wendy’s Company Profile
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
