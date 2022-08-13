Barrick Gold Corp to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Barrick Gold in a report released on Tuesday, August 9th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the gold and copper producer will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

GOLD has been the topic of several other research reports. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.11 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.24.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $16.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.31. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,457,214 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $308,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102,178 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 72,051,877 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,767,341,000 after buying an additional 7,901,325 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 286.2% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 7,339,235 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $136,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164,698 shares during the period. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.