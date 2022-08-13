Barrington Research Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) – Barrington Research lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Stoneridge in a research note issued on Monday, August 8th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Stoneridge’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stoneridge’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Stoneridge Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE SRI opened at $21.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.39. Stoneridge has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $587.24 million, a PE ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRI. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,919,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,371 shares during the period. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 31.6% during the first quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. now owns 1,197,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,942,000 after buying an additional 287,517 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,909,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 19.7% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,469,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,504,000 after buying an additional 241,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,111,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,937,000 after buying an additional 212,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

About Stoneridge

(Get Rating)

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.