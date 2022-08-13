Berenberg Bank Analysts Give ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) a €9.80 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €9.80 ($10.00) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PSM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($17.35) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, May 13th. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($18.37) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group set a €12.20 ($12.45) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($12.24) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €8.70 ($8.88) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, May 13th.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PSM stock opened at €8.55 ($8.72) on Wednesday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1 year low of €7.77 ($7.93) and a 1 year high of €17.03 ($17.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is €8.84 and its 200-day moving average is €10.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 4.63.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

