Bionano Genomics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 29,313 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 699% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,667 call options.
Bionano Genomics Stock Up 6.5 %
Bionano Genomics stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 12.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bionano Genomics has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 2.27.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Monday, July 18th.
Bionano Genomics Company Profile
Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.
