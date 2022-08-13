Bionano Genomics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 29,313 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 699% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,667 call options.

Bionano Genomics Stock Up 6.5 %

Bionano Genomics stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 12.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bionano Genomics has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 2.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Bionano Genomics by 3,261.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,657,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,719 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 193.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 60,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 40,088 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 886,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 40,038 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 39.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 419,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 118,738 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 24.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.35% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

Further Reading

